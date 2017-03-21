Event encourages local women to seek office

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Women comprise 51 percent of Virginia’s population, but you would never know it by looking at local and state governing bodies. A meeting tonight in Pulaski hopes to address that disparity in representation by encouraging more local women to run for office.

Laurie Buchwald, a nurse practitioner who served for two terms on Radford City Council and then ran for Virginia House of Delegates, says she was never aware of “gender bias” as a council member or while running to represent her district in Richmond. However, she says her campaign volunteers reported voters telling them “they could never vote for a woman.”

