Essays for the Pulaski County Republican Women’s annual scholarship essay competition are now being accepted from all graduating seniors in Pulaski County who plan to attend an accredited institution of higher learning.

The scholarship amount is $500.

The goal of the PCRW is to assist a student financially who has exhibited good study skills, school and community involvement, good school attendance and who completes a well-written essay that addresses the topic with thoughtfulness and knowledge.

This year’s topic: “The Constitution of the United States’ 12th Amendment is clear concerning the process called the Electoral College. The Electoral College is not a place, as some perceive, but a procedure established in the 12th Amendment. How does this particular procedure serve to protect smaller states and less populated states? Support your answer.”

