Emma Thorn (Thornie) Crockett Lively

Emma Thorn (Thornie) Crockett Lively, 99, of Pulaski, Va., died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in her home of more than 50 years.

She was born April 2, 1917, in Crockett’s Cove, Wythe County, Va., a daughter of the late Samuel Thorn Crockett and Agnes Oglesby Simmerman Crockett. She was also predeceased by her husbands, Porter Franklin Lively and Ernest Temple Painter; brother Samuel (Sambo) Thorn Crockett Jr. and wife Barbara Crockett, of Pulaski, Va.; sister Jennie Lou Crockett Morris and husband Wythe Morris of Wytheville, Va.; and brother-in-law John Garnett Davis of Fort Chiswell, Va.

Mrs. Lively was educated in the Wythe County schools and Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Va. She has been a Presbyterian since an early age, and was active in her church, the Junior Woman’s Club, Child’s Study Club, and The Thursday Club, along with several bridge clubs.

She is survived by daughter Mary Agnes Lively Lilly and son-in-law John Lilly of Gatesville, Texas; granddaughters Karen Thorn Lilly and children, Miranda, Derek and Evan Raschid of Purcellville, Va., Dr. Kristine Lilly Hogan and husband Dr. Neal Hogan and daughter Shea Hogan of Newington, N.H., and Suzanne Lilly Edwards and husband Roger Edwards and sons Jack and Sam Edwards of Trophy Club, Texas; stepchildren Ella Sue Price of Radford, Va., Margaret Ann Staples and husband Charlie Staples of Jupiter, Fla., and Debora Socha of Rockville, Md.; stepdaughter-in-law Sandy Painter of Rixeyville, Va.; and sister Agnes Crockett Davis of Fort Chiswell, Va.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Preston Sartelle officiating. Burial will be immediately following in Crockett Cemetery in Crockett’s Cove. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crockett Cemetery in Crockett’s Cove, or the American Cancer Society.

