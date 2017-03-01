Elizabeth Ann Taylor Webb

Elizabeth Ann Taylor Webb, 80, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center.

Born April 10, 1936, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Archie Clay Taylor and Rosie Landreth Taylor. Her husband, Dailey Seagle Webb; brother Pete Taylor; and sisters Lucy Nester, Nancy Hilton and Glady Goad also preceded her in death.

She was the owner/operator of the former Via’s School of Beauty in Pulaski.

She is survived by her children, Jerry and Ruth Webb of Pulaski and Becky and Jim Cain of Hiwassee; grandchildren April P. and Randy Goble, Anthony and Brandy Webb, Kelly R. and Chad Lawson, J.D. Cain and Addy Cain; great-grandchildren Brook and Taylor Goble, Madison and Caleb Webb, and Bryce Lawson; brother-in-law and wife Hugh B. and Naomi Webb of Max Meadows, Va.; sister-in-law Margaret Quesenberry of Collinsville, Va.; and special friend Lou Cox of Oregon.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Chaplain Todd Triplett officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

