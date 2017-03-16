Drug treatment ordered for violations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

After serving 12 months in jail, a Pulaski woman convicted of multiple probation violations must complete drug treatment or face additional incarceration.

Dorothy Marie Warden was in court this week on her fourth probation violation on two 2003 convictions related to the distribution of Oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a school, her second violation related to a 2005 welfare fraud conviction and a first violation for possessing drugs as an inmate in 2012.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes asked that Warden be removed from probation since she apparently is someone who can’t benefit from what it offers, and be given an active sentence to serve.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 16, 2017.

Comments

comments