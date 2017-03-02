Downed trees damage Draper home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Storms that passed through parts of Pulaski County Wednesday downed a couple of trees on a Draper home, causing significant damage.

Josh Tolbert, county emergency services coordinator, said the property owner was home when the trees fell on her residence at 2532 Forest Hill Drive, but she was not injured.

The large trees broke off the chimney, forcing it partially through the roof, breaking rafters in the process. Tolbert said the damage was centered on a carport or garage area that had been converted into a den. He was unsure where the property owner was located when the damage occurred.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2017.

