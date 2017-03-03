Dollie ‘Mae’ Huff

Dollie “Mae” Huff, 82, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski after a long-fought battle with breathing problems.

Born July 1, 1934, in Carroll County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William and Sally Manuel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. Huff II; Son Walter B. Huff III; daughter Barbara Mooney; sister Ruby Manuel; and brother June Manuel.

Mae is survived by her sons, Gordon Huff and wife Alice of Pulaski, and Tony Huff and wife Ramona of Draper, Va.; grandchildren Elaine Huff and McKayla Huff of Pulaski, and Brandon Huff and Ambria Huff of Fairlawn, Va.; and brothers Ebb Manuel and Charles Manuel of Northern Virginia.

Her favorite thing to do was visiting with friends and family, be it by phone or especially while sitting on her front porch. The family especially thanks those who have been there for her in her times of need and being there for us also during this time.

She will be cremated and her ashes placed in Thornspring Cemetery along with her sister and parents, while a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Any memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the charity of your choice.

