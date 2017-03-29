Dinah Lynne Hodge

Dinah Lynne Hodge, 59, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, March 24, 2017, in Heritage Hall, Blacksburg, Va.

She was born April 9, 1957, in Pulaski, the daughter of Agnes Jones Barlow and the late John William Barlow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hodge.

Mrs. Hodge worked as a CNA at Highland Ridge Rehab, Dublin, Va.

Surviving are her mother, Agnes Jones Barlow; sister Linda Marie Farris; brother John Henry Barlow; and nephews John W. Barlow and Edward Bodean Barlow.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, in the Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Linkous officiating.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

