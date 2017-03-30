DES closed due to flu, illnesses

Dublin Elementary’s ongoing bout with the flu resulted in an absenteeism spike Wednesday and a decision to close the school today and Friday.

Between 16 and 18 percent of the DES student body has missed school since influenza and other illnesses struck the school in mid-March, according to Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

He explained he had set a 20-percent threshold before taking further action. When that threshold was met Wednesday, he asked the health department to visit the school.

According to Siers, there aren’t more reported cases of flu, but absences have increased.

