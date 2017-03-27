Defense: altercation was ‘drug deal gone bad’

The attorney for a Dublin man charged with burglary and abduction claims an altercation at a Pulaski residence in January was a “drug deal gone bad.”

During a preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court, Robert Canard, defense attorney for 49-year-old Brian Keith Turpin, accused the alleged victims, Troi Hale and Airion Lawson, of selling drugs to his client in the past. They denied the allegations.

Turpin is charged in connection with a Jan. 10 incident that occurred at Hale’s and Lawson’s residence on Altoona Street. Turpin is a cousin to Hale’s father.

