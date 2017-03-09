Defendant opts for jury in murder solicitation case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Radford man charged with soliciting the murder of a prosecutor and witnesses against him in a 2016 rape trial will let a jury decided his fate on the solicitation charges.

Eric Lee Diamond’s case was listed on Wednesday’s Pulaski County Circuit Court docket for a plea. However, when the case was called, the court was informed Diamond was requesting a jury trial. The case also was scheduled for a plea in January, but ended up being continued to Wednesday.

According to indictments, Diamond, 25, is charged with four counts of attempting to persuade a special agent to murder Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, Radford City Police Department Det. C.K. Cross, a 16-year-old female juvenile and a male juvenile of unspecified age.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2017.

Comments

comments