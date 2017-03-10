Debra “Debbie” Ann Malone Donez

Debra “Debbie” Ann Malone Donez, age 59 of Pulaski, Va. passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Salem, Va.

Born May 16, 1957 in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of Frances Kidd and the late James Malone.

Her husband, Crisoforo M. Donez and stepmother, Evelyn Malone, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Kidd of Pulaski, Va.; children, Juanita Donez of Pulaski, Va. and Jeannette Henley, Chris Donez Jr., Jessica Donez, and William Donez, all of Dade City, Fla.; stepfather, Harold Kidd of Pulaski, Va.; brothers, Michael Malone of Pulaski, Va., William Malone of West Virginia, H.M. Kidd of Pulaski, Va., Nelson Malone of Pulaski, Va. and Jerry Mullins of Pulaski, Va., and sisters, Brenda Gray of Pulaski, Va. and Mary Draper of Pulaski, Va.

Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Brush Arbor Worship Center, with Pastor Carson Linkous officiating. The family will receive friends before service time.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is handling the arrangements.

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2017.

Comments

comments