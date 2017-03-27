Debbie Lee Thompson

RADFORD, Va. — Debbie Lee Thompson, age 57 of Radford, Va., passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born Aug. 9, 1959 in Pulaski County, Va. She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Thompson; grandmother, Cleo Thompson, and a sister, Brenda Manuel.

She was an employee of Bondcote, with over 15 years of service.

Surviving are son and fiancé, Jonathan Chase Thompson and Allissa Jamison of Radford, Va.; grandson, Michael Chase Thompson; sister, Sandra Eanes of Indiana, and twin sister, Terri McMillian of Dublin, Va.; childhood friends, Lou Bratton, Betty Whited and Dana Saunders, and boyfriend, Jesse Goad Jr.

Memorial services will be held Monday, March 27, 6 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va.

Visitation will be Monday, 5 p.m. until service time at Bower Funeral Home. To sign her guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

Written by: Editor on March 27, 2017.

Comments

comments