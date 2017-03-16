Dailey and Vincent concert tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for Grammy nominated bluegrass duo Dailey and Vincent’s April 29 concert at New River Community College.

Tickets are available at www.nr.edu/fiddle, Pulaski County Visitors Center and NRCC Office of Workforce Development in Edwards Hall. Reserved seating is $35 per ticket and advance general admission is $25. Tickets will also be available at the door for $35 each. Reserved tickets must be purchased online.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall. Doors open at 6:30.

Both Dailey and Vincent were raised in musical families and have played bluegrass music since they were children.

Jamie Dailey worked with Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver as lead vocalist, baritone and tenor singer, bass player, and guitarist. He has recorded with Dolly Parton and Rhonda Vincent.

Darrin Vincent began playing and singing bluegrass music as a child with his family band, The Sally Mountain Show, alongside sister, Rhonda Vincent. He was a member of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder and has performed and recorded with artists including Dolly Parton, Nora Jones, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, Vince Gill, Keith Urban and more.

Call Roger Adkins at 540-674-3600, ext. 4307, or visit www.nr.edu/fiddle.

Written by: Editor on March 16, 2017.

