Court denies return to bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A renewed effort to have a 68-year-old Draper woman released from jail on bond for a second time has failed.

Short of a successful appeal to Virginia Court of Appeals, Patricia Ann “Pat” Hancock will remain in custody at least until April 10 when a grand jury decides whether to indict her. She is accused of shooting and wounding her common law husband, Brian Beard, at the home they shared on Honaker Road.

Hancock has been held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail since a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing in which a domestic relations court judge revoked an earlier bond. Judge H. Lee Chitwood found that Hancock violated terms of her initial bond by leaving voice messages on Beard’s phone.

March 10, 2017.

