County tax prep helps low-income citizens

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski County’s offer to provide no-cost tax preparation services for some citizens shouldn’t interfere with local tax service businesses, according to Commissioner of the Revenue Trina Rupe.

Her office, which had previously only helped county residents with state tax forms, extended that service to federal taxes this year for the first time through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2017.

