County firefighters petition for fire marshal

By BROOKE J. WOOD

No one died in a 2014 fire at the Super 8 motel in Dublin, but considering it occurred after 11 p.m. and that the fire alarm was deactivated, there very well could have been loss of life, Newbern Fire Chief Brandon Hamblin told Pulaski County’s board of supervisors this week.

“We’re lucky we didn’t go to some funerals over this fire,” he said as he and Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser made their case for why the county needs a fire marshal.

Hamblin told supervisors that there had been no previous inspection at the motel, a task that would have been completed by a fire marshal if the county had one. He also provided examples of Pulaski County fires that required intense investigations and others that could have possibly been prevented with routine inspections.

