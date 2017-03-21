Council to discuss zoning, cemeteries, town goals

Zoning amendments, cemetery landscaping and goal-setting top the agenda for tonight’s Pulaski Town Council work session.

The 5 p.m. meeting opens with a public hearing on amending the town’s zoning ordinance to allow daycare, kindergarten and nursery school facilities in the B-2 District under a “by right” use as requested by West Street Properties LLC. The town’s planning commission recommended approval of the request after a March 13 public hearing.

