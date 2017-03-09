Council challenged on property values

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A Pulaski homeowner got some straight answers from town council Tuesday evening when he asked why property values on his street depreciated by more than 30 percent in the 2014 assessment.

Clark Payne, who lives on Henry Avenue, asked council what he termed a “rhetorical question” during the council’s monthly meeting after telling them that local real estate magazines reveal that a house in Radford, Fairlawn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Wytheville was 130 to 150 percent higher in value than a similar Pulaski home.

He asked, “Please tell me what has the town done to ensure that our property values increase in a similar manner to our surrounding communities, because, on the surface, there’s no apparent reason for [such disparity].”

