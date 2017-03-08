Cougars lose scrimmage to River and rain

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

Playing on a cloudy and windy afternoon, the Pulaski County Cougar baseball team scrimmaged Staunton River until the rain came in the top of the fourth inning, with Staunton River leading 11-3.

Staunton River not only scored 11 runs but also had 13 hits in their four innings at the plate. Eddie Blake did the most damage as he hit a three run homer that bounced off the fence of the tennis court way out past left center field. He had four RBI, three runs scored and was three for three at the dish. Matt Marrs and Turner Crouch both contributed with two hits apiece. Nathan Cutler and Josh Thomas knocked in two runs each.

The Cougars scored one run in the bottom of the first to tie the game when Jon Ostten singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a catcher’s interference play while Hunter Shrewsbury was at the plate.

After giving up four runs in the top of the third the Cougars cut the margin back to two, 5-3, in their half of the third when catcher Andrew Lowe hit a fastball over the centerfield fence that landed by a tree up on the slope. They finished with four hits in their three times batting. Jon Osteen had two hits and scored two runs. The only other hit by the Cougars was Camden Underwood’s sharp single to right center in the first inning.

“I thought we swung the bat better today than in yesterdays win,” Cougar head coach Jared King said. “We saw some things today that Staunton River did that we need to work on. They are in the playoffs year in and year out. They hit the ball real well. Our pitchers today threw strikes and they (Staunton River) hit the ball.”

Pulaski Countys’ regular season is scheduled to begin this coming Monday when they travel to Roanoke to play Patrick Henry. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2017.

