Cougars get first win of season on the road

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

SALEM – Playing their second game on the road the Pulaski County Cougar baseball team came from behind to to beat the Glenvar Highlanders 5-3.

Down 3-1 after three innings the Cougars pushed two runs across the plate to tie in the top of the fourth and then scored two more in the top of the sixth to get their first win and even their record at 1-1.

The Cougars scored first in the second as Hunter Shrewsbury singled and stole second. He scored on a Braeden Blevins single to left.

Glenvar answered with a three spot in the bottom of the second with Alex Thompson drawing a leadoff walk. Logan Lucas then singled to center and Austin Meadows grounded out scoring Thompson. RJ Rorrer put down a perfect bunt with Lucas breaking from third to put the Highlanders up 2-1. With two outs Jacob Mullins singled to left and Adam Veverka doubled him in to made it 3-1 after two.

The game remained that way until the top of the fourth when Jordan Lytton hit a ball that fell between the left and center fielder for a double. Trent Blankenship singled, putting runners at the corner with one out. Blevins knocked in Lytton and then Andrew Lowe knocked in Blankenship to tie the score at three.

In the top of the sixth the Cougars got a leadoff walk by Lytton and Blankenship got an infield hit. Blevins executed a perfect bunt to to move the runners up to third and second. Jon Osteen then hit a sharp grounder to third and the Highlanders got Lytton in a run down between home and third. He stayed in the run down long enough to get Blankenship to third and Ostend ended up at second with two outs. Lowe then hit a fly ball behind first base and the Glenvar first baseman looked like he was going to catch the pop up, but as he fell to the ground he dropped the ball and both runners scored for the Cougars. Blevins finished the game with two hits and two RBI and Blankenship scored twice and had two hits. Lowe also had two hits for the winning Cougars.

Blankenship then came in to relieve Cougar starting pitcher Dylan Danner and faced six batters, getting six outs to pick up the save as the Cougars had come from behind for the win.

“We battled and we did just enough to win today,” Cougar head coach Jared King said. “I thought Dylan (Danner) and Tyler (Blankenship) pitched extremely well for us. We had some quality at bats and got a couple key hits in the comeback. Glenvar year in and year out has a very good baseball team and program. This was a good win for us.”

The Cougars will play their home opener this afternoon as they welcome the Princeton (WV) Tigers to Cougarland. First pitch will be at 5 p.m.

