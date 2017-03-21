Cougars drop season opener on the road

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

FOREST – Play ball! Those words were finally heard by the Pulaski County Cougar baseball team as they traveled to Jefferson Forest to take on the Cavaliers. Last week the Cougars had not one, not two but three games postponed due to the weather.

With that in mind the Jefferson Forest team had played and they got stout pitching on their way to defeating the Cougars 3-0.

The Cavaliers were led by Charlie Toman with two hits and he knocked in a run. The key hit of game was by Cody Whitten, who stroked a two run double with two outs in the bottom of the second after two errors by the Cougars. Griffen Wooldridge had two hits and Colin Robinson scored twice.

The only hit by Pulaski County was by Hunter Shrewsbury in the top of the second with one out. The game turned into a pitching duel as Cougar starter Thomas Anderson went four innings striking out five and giving up just four hits and no earned runs. The only other Cougars to reach base were Andrew Lowe on a base on balls, Jon Osteen by way of an error, Tyler Waddell by way of an error and Kam Hall by a walk.

”Thomas Anderson threw four great innings for us today,” Cougar head coach Jared King said. “I’m proud of how our four pitchers threw. We’ve got to find some production offensively. Give Jefferson Forest credit, their pitchers kept us off balance. The two pitchers for them today have very live arms.“

The Cougars are back on the road Wednesday as they travel to Glenvar. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Game Stats

R H E LOB

PC 0 1 2 4

JF 3 7 2 12

RBI – PC- none, JF – Whitten 2, Toman

WP – JF – Kramer

LP – PC – Anderson

Written by: Editor on March 21, 2017.

Comments

comments