Cougars, ’Cats clash in first scrimmage for both

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

The third time was the charm. Scheduled to scrimmage last Thursday and then rescheduled to Saturday, this time the two teams finally got on the field for some baseball.

Pulaski County and Radford got to play five i nnings in a scrimmage held at the Cougar baseball field. The scoreboard said 6-3 Cougars after the five innings, but it was the fact that the teams got in some live action against another team that mattered the most.

The Bobcats scored twice in the top of the third as Logan Cook singled to center with one out.

Ty Hamblin then singled and Trace Shepherd drew a walk from Cougar pitcher Thomas Anderson to load the bases. Reese Williamson then stepped up to the plate and drove a single to center field to plate both Cook and Hamblin.

Pulaski County got one run back in their half of the third as Tyler Waddell outran an infield hit and Tyler Blankenship then singled sharply to left center. After a wild pitch that moved the runners up, Jon Ostten drove a fly to deep right center to score Waddell.

Radford scored their third run of the game in the top of the fourth when Matthew Rehab singled, stole second and eventually scored on a Cougar miscue.

The Cougars cut the deficit to one, 3-2, as they scored a run in the bottom of the fourth. Kam Hall singled and pinch runner Bailey Ayers came into the game. Ayers move to third on two wild pitches and scored when Dylan Danner bounced a slow roller to second.

Pulaski County was able to tally three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Waddell singled to left and then Blankenship hit a single to center field. Chandler Dunnigan drew a walk to load the bases. Vann Prince earned an RBI the hard way as he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Lowe drew a bases loaded walk for another run and then Bailey Ayers singled to bring in Prince for their sixth run.

“We competed and got everybody in the game,” Radford head coach Greg Ridpath remarked. “I’m pleased with what I saw for the most part.”

“It was your typical first action of the season against live pitching,” Cougar head man Jared King said. “I saw some good things and some early normal mistakes. The four guys that pitched for us did a fairly good job. There was lot to be encouraged about.”

The Cougars are scheduled to scrimmage Staunton River this afternoon at 4 pm at Cougar Field, weather permitting.

Written by: Editor on March 7, 2017.

