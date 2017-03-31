Cougar tennis falls to Christiansburg

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

CHRISTIANSBURG – The young Cougar tennis team put up a solid effort Tuesday in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Demons.

No. 1 seed Bailey Hager fell to Brandon McGuire 1-6, 0-6. Second seeded Sam Nall defeated Liam O’Reilly 6-4, 6-3. Third seeded Justin Turpin fell to Trevor Guy 1-6, 0-6. Fourth seeded Grayson Covey defeated Colin O’Brian in a tie breaker. The first two sets were 6-4, 4-6. Covey won the tie breaker 10-8. Fifth seeded Jake Graham fell to Grayson Ryan 4-6, 2-6. Sixth seeded Isaac Redden fell to Colby Lovelace 0-6, 2-6.

In doubles action the top team of Hager and Turpin fell to McGuire and Guy 2-6, 0-6. Nall and Covey lost to O’Reilly and O’Brain in the second seed match 3-6, 2-6. Graham and Branch fell to Ayala and Lovelace 1-6, 0-6 in the third seed match.

“Sam’s track conditioning paid off as he could get to almost everything his opponent threw at him,” coach Charlie Nall said. “Grayson’s match was the longest of the day and was decided by a tiebreaker. We’re making good progress and getting better each day. I expect us to continue to grow.”

The Cougars were scheduled to play Carroll County today, but that game has been postponed due to rain. Be sure to check out The Southwest Times Sports on Facebook for updates and schedules as they become available each day.

