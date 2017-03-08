Cougar soccer off to a solid start

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

A busy off-season, a hectic pre-season and a large number of athletes showing up for tryouts have finally led the Cougar soccer team to their first scrimmages of the season under the direction of new head coach Chris Castle.

While the goal is always to win, these first scrimmages have been used as a measuring stick for untested players and a chance for the coaches to see which combinations work best on the field.

The team traveled to Roanoke over the weekend to compete in a series of scrimmages as a part of the Bengal Bash.

The junior varsity squad started things off with a 3-0 win over Patrick County. Shaun King scored 2 goals and Riley Moore scored one. Dominic Williams and Cody Roop each had an assist.

Next up was a 1-1 tie with Magna Vista. Moore recorded another goal and Roop added another assist.

In the final JV game of the day the Cougars fell to William Fleming 1-0.

The varsity team faced off with Magna Vista to start things off, falling 1-0.

Dan River got the best of the Cougars in the second match, winning 1-0.

Finally the Cougars took on Floyd County, earning a 4-0 victory. Frank Lopez scored 2 goals, Jason Smith scored one and Hunter Quesenberry scored one goal and added an assist. Ryan Castle added another assist.

Tuesday the Cougars took on Galax in their next scrimmage. In a fast paced game in the rain the two teams ended in a 4-4 tie.

Lopez scored first for the Cougars with an assist by Hunter Quesenberry. Han Abdullanahadi scored the second goal unassisted. Stefan Holston scored the third goal with an assist by Jake Winesett. The final goal came on a 20 yard free kick by Ryan Castle.

The Cougar JV squad outscored Galax 2-1 in their scrimmage.

Pulaski County will open their regular season March 17 when they host the William Fleming Colonels. JV action will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

