Conference offers caregivers support, resources

Family caregivers will once again have an opportunity to meet other caregivers and learn about available resources when New River Valley Agency on Aging holds its eighth annual Caregiver Conference and Resource Fair March 18.

The event runs 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Edwards Hall on New River Community College’s Dublin campus. The free conference benefits those who care for an elderly person or an adult with disabilities.

The conference allows caregivers to receive support from other caregivers, to access community resources, meet long-term care service providers, and enhance their skill-based knowledge of providing care at home.

Karen Stobbe, a nationally known speaker and caregiver herself, is guest speaker. She provides expertise on caregiving through an “educational and entertaining performance” that will leaves conference participants “full of laughter, accepting your tears, and being human in your caregiving role,” according to NRVAOA.

The event consists of morning workshops and interactive discussions with professionals on activities and strategies to support individuals in their caregiving roles.

Free morning refreshments and lunch are provided. There will also be door prizes, giveaways and much more.

Contact Cassie Mills at 540-980-7720 or cmills@nrvaoa.org.

Written by: Editor on March 3, 2017.

