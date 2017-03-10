Community reaps benefits of Alternative Spring Break

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Rather than basking in the sun on a beach, many students choose to spend their spring breaks in a more productive manner.

That’s the case for 34 students who recently spent time in Pulaski County, cleaning along New River Trail and helping youth in after-school programs as part of an Alternative Spring Break hosted by Beans and Rice Inc.

Beans and Rice Director Eric Bucey says these students, from Michigan State, Georgetown and Alvernia universities, are only a few of the more than 100 expected to take part in the program locally this year.

