COMEBACK KIDS: Cardiac Cougars come from behind to beat Glenvar

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

Playing on an overcast and chilly afternoon the Pulaski County Cougars saved the best for last Thursday as they scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 comeback victory.

Down 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth the Cougars loaded the bases with Trent Blankenship getting on by way of an error. Braeden Blevins and Jon Osteen both singled. Then Andrew Lowe hit a grand slam home run that hit off the base of the tennis court fence to tie the game.

Glenvar came right back with a run in the top of the sixth as the Cougars were their own worst enemy, committing their fifth error of the game that let Braden Smith reach base with two outs. Hunter Phlegar then singled Smith to third but another error allowed Smith to score and Phlegar ended up at third. Hunter Shrewsbury then struck out Alex Thompson to end the inning. The Highlanders expanded their lead to 7-5 in the top of the seventh as Logan Lucas reached first on the Cougars seventh error of the game and for the sixth straight inning. Matt Pullman laid down a sacrifice bunt and then Jacob Mullins drove Lucas in on a sharp single to left.

With it getting dark the Cougar came up in the bottom of the seventh and Lowe flied out. Camden Underwood drew a walk. Underwood moved up to second base after a wild pitch and Kam Hall then drove a double into right centerfield to cut the margin to 7-6 with Underwood crossing the plate. After a strike out for the second out the cardiac Cougars weren’t finished. Senior Tyler Waddell hit a double off the left field fence that knocked Hall in to tie the game. Then Jordan Lytton came up and with one ball and two strikes he hit a single to right center that sent Waddell home for the winning run and a Cougar celebration at home plate.

“I’m so happy and proud of the guys tonight,” Cougar coach Jared King said. “This game of baseball can be a strange and crazy thing. We didn’t quit and we battled back not once but twice. I do believe in the past we wouldn’t have won this game. We would have folded. There’s a lot of players that came up big. Alex Akers kept us in the game down 4-1. Lowe had a huge home run. Kam Hall hit a big double, Tyler Waddell had a big tying double and then Jordan’s game winning single. I’m just proud of the guys.”

The Cougars improved to 5-1 and are on a five game winning streak, the longest streak in Coach King’s tenure as the Cougar head man. They won this game in spite of a season high seven errors. Sometimes you just have to shake your head and enjoy the win. Hunter Shrewsbury got the win in relief as he made his first mound appearance of the season.

Pulaski County will hit the road as they travel to Hillsville to take on Carroll County this afternoon. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. weather permitting.

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2017.

