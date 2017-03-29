Comcast outage gets county’s attention

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The weekend outage that left some Pulaski County customers without TV and Internet service for almost 24 hours has left county supervisors concerned enough to take a second look at renewing Comcast’s franchise agreement later this year.

Supervisor Joe Guthrie said he had been contacted by several county residents affected by the outage who wanted to know the “root cause” and when it would be resolved. Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible for anyone to get through to a customer service representative, he explained Monday during the monthly meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

Board chair Andy McCready said he recently told a concerned citizen, “You [are having] trouble getting a hold of them? We can’t even get to them. Our attorney can’t even get hold of them.”

