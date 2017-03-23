Carroll child injured by gunshot

CARROLL COUNTY — A 9-year-old child was transported to a North Carolina hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the arm.

Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner said an investigation is continuing into the approximately 10 p.m. incident, which was reported to be accidental. In their initial statement, he said, the child’s father and a juvenile sibling told deputies they were attempting to clean the firearm when it discharged.

Gardner said the female child was shot through the right arm and also appeared to have injuries to her left hand.

