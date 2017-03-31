Carl David ‘Dave’ Lawson

Carl David “Dave” Lawson, 61, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

He was a maintenance supervisor at Meadowview Apartments.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Carl William Lawson, and brother Larry Gene Lawson.

Survivors include his mother, Hazel Richardson Lawson of Dublin; daughters Michelle Himmelman and Cortney Lawson; six grandchildren; brothers Rodger and Ronnie Lawson, both of Muncie, Ind., and John Lawson of Goodview, Va.; sisters Patricia Fox and Linda Lovern, both of Radford, Va.; special friend Sonny Moses; beloved dog Santana; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Gibson and Rev. John Tibbs officiating. Interment will follow in Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County, Va.

The Lawson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

