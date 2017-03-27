Build, renovate or patch middle schools?

The future of Pulaski County’s two middle schools remains unknown as the school board and supervisors try to work toward an agreement about whether to construct a new building, renovate one, or patch problems.

In January, the school board hired RRMM Architects to take over the design project and find a site on which to place a new consolidated middle school. Earlier this month, the board traveled to other jurisdictions to tour new and renovated schools designed by RRMM.

When RRMM architect Ben Motley addressed a joint meeting of the boards Thursday, he recommended against renovating Dublin Middle School to house both of the county’s middle schools.

Pointing to the potential for sink holes and underground caves at the Dublin site, he told the boards, “For any owner, the most inherent risk they have in a project is the unknown about what’s underground, and we already know there’s a fair amount of geologic risk associated with this site.”

Supervisor Ranny O’Dell asked if any boring samples had been taken from the DMS site. Motley responded that they had not.

Motley also said the cost difference between renovation and a new building made the DMS project unfeasible. As a rule of thumb, RRMM doesn’t recommend renovation when the cost differential for renovation is more than 75 percent of the cost to build a new school. Virginia Department of Education has a 50 percent threshold. He told the two governing boards that the cost of renovating DMS was 87 percent, or only 13 percent cheaper than building a new consolidated middle school.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet asked if the 87 percent was “considering the same site development acquisition costs for both renovation and new construction?”

Motley said RRMM had taken that into consideration: “[RRMM put in a] placeholder for $6 million for the site development, and we used that same cost for new and existing because essentially we’re having to redevelop this entire [DMS] site.”

At this time, he explained, they didn’t know exactly how much a new or renovated site would cost. Sweet pointed out that meant there was the potential for the differential to either go higher or lower than 87 percent.

While Motley agreed there was the potential, he also said he didn’t see a huge change in that percentage due to the amount of redevelopment needed at the Dublin site.

He also said the site wasn’t large enough to accommodate a renovated, consolidated middle school. They recommend 50 acres for the project.

RRMM ‘s proposal for a new school would accommodate 1,000 students with expansion to 1,200 in core areas such as the gym and cafeteria. It would also include six tennis courts, 1,150-seat gym, auxiliary gym, 450-seat auditorium, modest CTE section, baseball and softball fields, and a track/multipurpose field.

“There’s certainly an additional amount of programmatic activity shown on [RRMM’s] blueprint compared to what is on the existing Dublin Middle School,” Supervisor Andy McCready told Motley.

He asked if renovations would include central air and a sprinkler system. Motley said it would, along with window replacements and a new roof.

McCready reminded the board that they renovated Dublin Elementary School for only $3 million.

“We didn’t do a complete renovation. We put in windows and in-the wall air conditioners,” said Michael Barbour, vice chair of the school board.

McCready responded that they pulled out the old electrical system, added a wing and cooled the school down. “We took what the architect said was a $8 million project and did it for $3 million. It took a different line of thinking than the conventional thinking we had.”

Supervisor Joe Guthrie pointed out that, as a result, they didn’t have a school that was entirely air conditioned. “You didn’t get $8 million worth of benefit for $3 million,” he said.

“Pulaski County’s name is still on the outside of all of our [school] buildings that represent Pulaski County in vision, pride and excellence, I think is the logo. The new part of Dublin Elementary looks fabulous inside and out. From the outside, the old part still looks horrible – and we know that,” school board member Beckie Cox replied.

She continued, “We know we can paint some more things that would probably take care of it, but you still got air conditioning units hanging out of the windows, sticking out the front of the building [in the administration area]. Whether or not they’re air conditioned, it looks awful. We’re glad that the old trailers out in the yard are gone but still it looks very bad. Looks don’t necessarily educate but it does help.”

She told supervisors the air conditioning units made the school cooler “but they’re noisy and those particular [units] blow [student’s] papers everywhere. So, they’re not the best option for a classroom.”

“Well, can you turn the vents up where it’ll blow up to the ceiling?” O’Dell asked.

“I think her point is,” Guthrie explained, “there are ways that you can save money that give you a cost savings but they come at a different price – things like appearance or effectiveness or things like that.”

Motley told the board they could move forward with a cheaper renovation plan.

“There’s no question on the renovation approach that if you wanted – and I’m not suggesting you do this – but if you wanted to cut quality, and not air condition or anything,” he explained. “Really, if it’s just cost-driven, you have the opportunity in a renovation scenario that you wouldn’t have in a new – but the building will suffer.”

“I think the term is ‘putting lipstick on a pig’,” Cox said.

“I wouldn’t go that far?” O’Dell replied.

School board member Bill Benson pointed out that DMS is older than Dublin Elementary. DMS was built in 1952 and DES in 1968.

Motley told the boards that RRMM will have narrowed 13 perspective sites down to two by early April. By mid-April they will be prepared to negotiate purchase options and develop a site and building concept based on the new Page Middle School visited by school board members.

RRMM also plans to present the total cost of the project by mid-May. Motley explained that “time is of the essence” to prepare for a November bond referendum in which citizens would have the final say.

