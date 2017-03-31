Bond set in alleged child sex abuse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Citing a lack of prior convictions, including failure to appear in court, a Pulaski County judge set a $25,000 secured bond for a man accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old.

Richard L. Richardson III, 48, of Christiansburg, is charged in Pulaski County with aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy of a child. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Nov. 1, 2015, while Richardson and his wife were living with a relative of the child.

