Bond denied in domestic strangling case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man accused of abducting and strangling his housemate in February was denied bond Tuesday.

Although defense attorney Katie Taylor says Marvin DaeQuan Richardson’s alleged victim no longer wants Richardson prosecuted, a judge refused to set a bond in the case. Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch cited potential danger to Richardson and the public and the potential for Richardson to flee the jurisdiction as reasons for the denial.

Richardson, 22, was living with the alleged victim and another person in Dublin Feb. 11 when he allegedly started choking the victim on a sofa, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said. When the other member of the household helped the woman escape to a bathroom, Richardson allegedly followed her and refused to let her leave the room.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2017.

