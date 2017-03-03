Blankenship making mark in soccer world

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

She’s lean. She’s mean. She’s not even 13.

Dublin Middle School student Taryn Blankenship has put in years of hard work, and now she’s going to get the chance to benefit from it as she travels to distant shores to do what she loves … play soccer.

Blankenship is a member of the SWVA Rush Soccer Club, and late last year she was selected to attend a tryout at the Rush Select ID Camp in Casa Grande, AZ. The Rush organization is a national soccer club, and players from all over the country were nominated to take part in the tryout process to select the absolute best players in the country to play for the Rush Select National Team.

The tryouts began with 250 of the best girls soccer players in the country. Blankenship made it through the first cut and to the top 65. In December, she was informed that she had been selected for the team and was one of only 16 girls to head back to Phoenix, AZ Feb 10-12 to play in the Desert Classic.

The team played in the top bracket available, which found them facing teams from all over the country. They earned four straight wins and outscored their opposition 17-2 to win the championship. They defeated teams from Portland, Dallas, South Carolina and Scottsdale.

So at 12 years old Blankenship is not only on the team, but she started in all four games while playing with girls from Tennessee, Georgia, Connecticut, Idaho, Washington, Mississippi, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas.

Not too bad for a young lady who also plays basketball for the Dublin Lady Dukes and AAU Pulaski Wolves, holds down straight A’s in school and is active with her church at the Pulaski Church of God.

The big prize is coming up later this month, however. Blankenship will travel to Italy and Switzerland March 16-24 to play against some of the top teams from all over Europe as a part of the Rush National Squad.

““I was nervous getting off the plane and the first day, but once I started training I felt prepared and excited to compete,” Taryn said. “Those girls were so good but I saw that I belonged there with them.”

After finding out she had been selected for the team, emotions ran high.

“I was surprised, excited and anxious,” she said. “I just wanted to train even more and try to get better before I went. After finding out I was going to the DCT Tournament, I was excited and I went crazy. I really didn’t think I would make it because the girls were so good at camp and they only take so many. I was hoping to see some of the girls I met at ID camp. I was also excited to play against the great competition out there.”

After arriving, she found out that she would be starting, but also that she was going to be playing in a different position than normal.

“I really didn’t know how I was going to do with the position change,” she said. “It was the first time I played center back. But I started all four games and my teammates were awesome and we supported each other. Winning was what we had in mind and made us all proud to be a part of Rush Soccer. It was an honor really to play with some of the best u13 players in the USA. The good thing about Rush Select is that we have all been taught the same Rush way and we played really good together from the start.”

As for the trip overseas, Blankenship is a little excited about that as well.

“I’m very excited to go,” she said. I’m looking forward to spending time with the girls I’ve already met. Hopefully we can win and I am really excited to see Romeo and Juliets’ balcony and the other interesting things there. Oh yeah … and eat some good pizza too while I’m there.”

As for any advice she would give to players who may want to work their way to this level, Taryn had only a few words.

“Go out there and have fun and play hard. If you are selected then someone thought you were good enough to be there. It’s been one of my best experiences yet and I hope to have more opportunities to play in the Select program. All of the coaches are great and the players are really good and I’ve had a great time with everyone.”

Blankenship will have a strong support staff and cheering section back home as well. Currently Pulaski County Cougar head soccer coach Chris Castle is her regular travel soccer coach. Her trainer is Adam Ritchie, who is the technical director for the SWVA Rush program. She’ll also have her classmates and the staff from DMS and the Pulaski County School system cheering her on. Obviously, her family will also be some of her biggest fans.

“Her mother Amy, sister Jaci and myself are very proud of her accomplishments,” her father Gary Blankenship said. “She works and trains very hard and deserves the opportunities that are starting to come to her.”

