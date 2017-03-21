Betty Jane Morris

Betty Jane Morris, 75, of Snowville, Va., died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Snowville, the daughter of the late Mabel Chumbley Peterson and Shirley Mitchell Peterson. She was a member of the Snowville Christian Church (DOC).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers James Draper Peterson, Robert Eugene Peterson, Donald Chumbley Peterson, Thomas Shirley Peterson and Gary Mitchell Peterson; and sister Dr. Sue Peterson Conrad.

She is survived by daughter Amy Morris Parsell and husband Shon of Childress, Va.; son James T. Morris and Jessica of Snowville; sister Nancy Peterson Bond and husband Lester of Snowville; former husband James I. Morris of Shiloh, Va.; grandchildren Matthew Timothy Morris, Nicholas Blake Parsell, Molly Sue Parsell, Corey Alexander Martin, Taylor Marie Farmer and Abby Eileen Farmer; and sisters-in-law Mary Peterson, Shirley Peterson and Glenna Peterson.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dennis Martin officiating. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Cecil’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke VA 24018 or to the American Heart Association, Mid-Atlantic Affiliate Memorials and Tributes Processing Center, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen VA 23058-5216.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

