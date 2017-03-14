Barbara Jean Donahue Maxie

Barbara Jean Donahue Maxie, 80, of Dublin, Va., passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017.

She was a member of Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church, and retired from Radford Community Hospital as a nutritionist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mildred Donahue.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law Andy and Mechelle Maxie of Dublin, and Michael and Linda Maxie of Mocksville, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law Alice and Daniel Zwahlen of Statesville, N.C.; sister Madeline Bradbury of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren Duane and Ian Maxie; and great-grandson Samuel Maxie.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church in Radford, Va., with Rev. Lester Kennedy officiating. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Mullins Funeral Home.

The Maxie family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

