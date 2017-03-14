Art teachers connect with fellow art teachers

Pulaski County art teachers spent their Monday at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley where they connected with each other as teachers while doing what they do best.

They designed drinking glasses and worked with black canvas at the Fine Arts Center in Pulaski for their spring semester professional development day. The day-long class presented them with an opportunity to catch up with other Pulaski County Public School teachers.

Martha Biggar, who taught the class, said she and her husband, Ed, had taught the class for many years while they worked in the school system, but this was the first time at the Fine Arts Center.

“It’s nice to connect with other art teachers,” explained Joie Horton, an art teacher at Dublin Middle School.

“I like the camaraderie. We get to see what’s going on in the other schools. We get to catch up with one another, and we get to help each other,” said Marla Bell, who teaches art at Pulaski County High School.

They shared tips on new art projects and where to buy art supplies at the best price.

“I like to do this because there’s no in-service activity for art teachers. It’s nice to have something specific to your field,” Biggar explained.

