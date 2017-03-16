Amanda Gail Jones

Amanda Gail Jones, 42, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at her home suddenly on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Born Feb. 14, 1975, she was the daughter of Della Sue Leonard Jones and William Danny Jones Sr., both from Pulaski.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Michelle Jones; her paternal grandfather, Wesley Jones; and her maternal grandfather, Brooks Leonard.

She is survived by her children, Joshua Williams, Noah Williams and Terry (T) Underwood; brother William (Billy) Danny Jones II; maternal grandmother Clara Leonard; paternal grandmother Donna Williams; aunts Joyce Dalton, Rose Handy and Drucilla Burcham; uncles Samuel Leonard, Jay Jones and Bobby Jones; special friend Rocky Gray; niece Ally Jones; and nephews Billy Jones III and Kain Jones.

The family will receive friends and family 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Graveside service and interment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Va.

Stevens Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.

