Altizer returns to home stage Tuesday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When Devin Altizer steps on stage at Pulaski County High School’s Little Theatre Tuesday, he says “it’ll be kind of surreal” to be returning to the stage where he was in his first official production.

A 2009 graduate of PCHS, Altizer takes the stage at 7 p.m. in Springer Theatricals’ presentation of the long-running off-Broadway musical “Route 66.” The popular production, by playwright Roger Bean, is billed as a “rip-roaring, pedal-to-the-medal road trip down memory lane.”

Altizer is looking forward to performing for the home crowd. He and his fellow “Route 66” cast members have been on the road since the first of February, performing the musical at venues, both large and small.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2017.

