Alleged meth lab leads to neglect charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin woman arrested in connection with an alleged methamphetamine lab in February now faces two counts of child neglect.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Ashley Miranda Phillips, 34, was arrested on the neglect charges Monday and is being held without bond.

She already faces charges in Pulaski County General District Court of manufacturing a controlled substance and conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance. Court records show those charges were filed March 1 in connection with offenses that occurred Feb. 25.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2017.

Comments

comments