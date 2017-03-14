Alfred Emanuel Morton

Alfred Emanuel Morton, 88, of Pulaski, Va., formerly of Craigsville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2017, after a short illness while residing with his daughter, Alisa, in Lignum, Va.

He was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Camden On Gauley, W.Va., to the late Kennedy and Cora Morton. He was a loving companion, father, grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed watching game shows, going to the casinos, playing bingo and watching the WVU Mountaineer basketball team. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from Jan. 4, 1951, until Feb. 18, 1957, and worked for the CSX Railroad for 42 years as a carman. He was a 1948 graduate of Cowen High School, where he played basketball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie Morton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his companion, Sharon Johnson; children Ronnie and Barbara Morton of Central Village, Conn., Terry and Joey Fraley of Canonsburg, Pa., and Alisa and John Roman of Lignum, Va.; grandchildren Mary Ellen and Ryan Tatro, Ronnie and Kristi Morton Jr., Nicki and Jason Sink, Noah and Emily Fraley, Natalie and Charlie Coburn, Nathan and Laura Fraley, Johnna and Jonathan Burton, and Coleby Roman; great-grandchildren Madison, Lacey, Dakota, Dylan, Dalton, Marisa, Orenna, Donovan, Sierra, Jack, Jake, Jace, Jules, Alexis, Weston, Zak, Drake, and Jackson; and Sharon’s children Valinda Newman and children, Brian Lafferty and children, and Aaron Lafferty.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today (March 14) at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va., with Pastor Brant Seacrist officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin, W.Va. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Steer House in Pulaski. All friends are welcome to attend.

Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.

