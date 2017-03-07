7 dogs seized at former pet store owner’s home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County authorities seized seven dogs Wednesday at the Hiwassee residence of a former Radford pet store owner prohibited from having companion animals, according to a search warrant.

The warrant, on file with Pulaski County Circuit Court, was executed at 4047 Lead Mines Road, a property allegedly owned by Alexander Montgomery Nelson IV.

A Radford judge prohibited Nelson from having companion animals in 2014 after he was convicted of 15 counts of animal cruelty in connection with Classy Critters, a pet store he operated in the city.

