4 arrested in home meth lab

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Four Pulaski residents were arrested Tuesday when police officers found a methamphetamine lab inside a residence.

According to Pulaski Police Department Sgt. Jill Neice, officers detected indicators of a clandestine meth lab while responding to a routine call for service. The operation was found inside a residence in the 300 block of South Madison Avenue.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2017.

Comments

comments