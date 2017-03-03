3 train excursions planned to Radford

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

For the second year, the Virginia Transportation Museum is booking spring excursions on trains powered by the Norfolk & Southern’s Class J 611 locomotive, and three of those trips are scheduled to steam to Radford’s Main Street depot in May.

The Pocahontas will depart from Roanoke at 2 p.m., arrive in Radford at 3:40 p.m., and head back toward Roanoke at 4 p.m. on three dates, May 27-29.

The 84-mile roundtrip excursion will pass through Norfolk Southern’s 58-track yard in Roanoke, before passing through Salem and Elliston and climbing the 2,050-foot grade to Christiansburg and on to Radford. The journey will go through the Montgomery Tunnel and pass along the New River.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2017.

Comments

comments