Wythe authorities seeking robbery suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — Authorities are seeking a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store off Interstate 81 Sunday night.

According to Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan, a black male entered a store at Exit 80 around 8:30 p.m., pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk emptied the cash register into a black plastic bag provided by the suspect and gave it to the robber.

The suspect fled the scene in a light-colored SUV, which could be a Nissan Xterra.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket over a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. He was wearing the hood up.

Anyone having information on the robbery or suspect should contact Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6099.

Surveillance photos of the vehicle and of the suspect are posted at www.southwesttimes.com and on Facebook.

Written by: Editor on February 21, 2017.

Comments

comments