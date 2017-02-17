Wounding suspect sent back to jail

A Draper woman charged with shooting her common law husband is back in jail after allegedly contacting the man by telephone.

Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge H. Lee Chitwood revoked the bond of Patricia Ann “Pat” Hancock after hearing four voicemails she left on Bryan Beard’s cell phone Feb. 11 and 12.

Hancock was bonded out of jail about Feb. 2, according to her daughter, Leslie Phillips. A condition of bond was that Hancock have no contact with Beard, the shooting victim.

Beard testified Hancock has been his “significant other” for 30 years. He provided the prosecution’s only testimony during a preliminary hearing in which Hancock’s malicious wounding charge was certified to a grand jury.

