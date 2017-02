Woman robbed and cut in Radford

RADFORD — Radford City police are seeking a man who allegedly cut a woman’s face while robbing her at knifepoint early Monday.

According to a Radford City Police Department prepared statement, the 22-year-old woman was walking home from a Super Bowl party when a black male approached her in the 200 block of First Avenue a few minutes after midnight.

