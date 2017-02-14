Woman ‘lost in meth land’ gets another chance

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Fairlawn woman who told police she was “lost in meth land” has a chance to get control of her drug addiction and possibly have her seven felony charges dismissed.

“This is a very serious opportunity for you,” Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Kelsea Bliss Monette, 27, who was charged with making methamphetamine twice in six months. “I hope you take advantage of it.”

Monette pleaded guilty under a plea agreement Monday to three counts of manufacturing meth, two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession of ingredients for the manufacture of meth.

As set forth in the plea agreement, Judge Finch took the charges under advisement and ordered Monette to enter into Pulaski County Drug Court — an intensive multi-year program aimed at breaking the drug addiction cycle.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 14, 2017.

Comments

comments