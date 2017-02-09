Woman accused of assaulting police, rescue

Three felony and two misdemeanor warrants were obtained for a Radford teenager Wednesday morning after she allegedly became combative with law enforcement and rescue personnel.

According to a prepared statement, Radford City Police Department was dispatched to 322 Fairfax St. at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a female standing outside screaming and throwing herself into vehicles.

When officers arrived on the scene, the release states, Bianca D. Meade, 19, of Radford, allegedly was found to be “combative and under the influence of drugs/alcohol.” The release goes on to say she was “throwing herself into the sides of vehicles and screaming.”

